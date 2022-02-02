The Rev. Kenneth Bender, 62, of Warrenton, died Sunday, Jan. 23, at Granville Medical Center in Oxford. A private memorial is planned for a later date.
Additional information will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
