Sterling Aundra “Wise” Johnson, 56, departed this life on Friday, Sept. 3, at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, Va. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Norlina. The Rev. Maggie Stinnett officiated, and the Rev. William Alston and Dr. Doris Felix assisted.
Mr. Johnson was born on April 15, 1965, in Brooklyn, N.Y., to Charles and Joyce Jones Johnson. He confessed Christ as his personal savior and attended the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Brooklyn. In 1980, he was baptized.
During his early school years, Sterling was valedictorian and became an outstanding basketball player, under the tutelage of his father. As a young teen, Sterling attended the Brant Lake Camp in Upstate, N.Y.
After graduating from junior high school, he attended Automotive High School. He became the leader of the school’s basketball team, and over the years, won numerous basketball trophies. His pictures and stats often appeared in the sports section of New York papers.
After high school, he enlisted in the United States Army, and was stationed in North Carolina, Washington State and Germany. He served dutifully for four years until receiving his Honorable Discharge. When returning to the United States, he became employed as a Corrections Officer in North Carolina and a security officer at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, N.Y. In April 2019, he relocated to South Hill, Va.
“Wise” leaves to cherish his memories: four children, Jahmaal Johnson of Clayton County, Ga., Kaydra Johnson of Tacoma, Wash., Sycrett Hester-Johnson of Greensboro and Alexiya Hazelwood of South Hill, Va.; a stepdaughter, Jazzmin Mills of Atlanta, Ga.; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; one sister, Sheila Johnson of Brooklyn, N.Y.; his fiancé, Oneida Vasquez of South Hill, Va.; and a plethora of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Joyce.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
