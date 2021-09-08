Tarine NeShawn Kersey, 36, departed this life on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. Funeral services were conducted on Saturday, Aug. 28, at 10 a.m. at the Blacknall Cemetery in Henderson. The Rev. Mary Jane Hargrove officiated, and the Rev. Quincy King assisted.
Tarine was born in Franklin County on April 3, 1985, to the parentage of Ted Kersey, Sr., and the late Wilhemina King Kersey.
She received her education in the public schools of Franklin County, graduating from Louisburg High School.
Tarine was employed at Coventry House Incorporated in Henderson. She was a cook and housekeeper who loved her residents and talked daily about all the good things they would share with her.
Tarine’s curtain has closed, but her memory will forever be cherished by: two sons, Jaidyn Kersey and Ja’Marrion Williams, both of the home; her soulmate, Antonio “Tony” Williams of the home; her father, Ted Kersey, Sr. of Louisburg; four brothers, Dexter (Dana) King of Coral Springs, Fla., Ted Kersey II of Manson, Maurice Kersey of Raleigh and Antoine Kersey of Warrenton; two sisters, Antina Hunt of Richmond, Va., and Tammy Rodwell of Warrenton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended Williams family, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
