God bless his sweet soul. May he rest in peace.
Joshua Lee Butman, 35, of Macon, died Thursday, Dec. 16, in UNC Rex Hospital. He was born and lived most of his life in Northern Virginia. Later in life, he relocated to North Carolina and enjoyed residing on the family farm with his two loving, caring great-aunts, Virgie Roberts and Myrtice Bolton.
He loved to watch movies, read books, gather information and write. Joshua was loved by all and will be dearly missed.
Joshua was preceded in death by his father Brian Butman; his mother, Lisa McClanahan Butman; and a great-aunt, Myrtice.
He is survived by his sister, Melissa Butman, along with many other aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandmother, Carolyn Butman.
Memorial services will be planned and announced at a later date by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
