Our beloved Ronald M. Burton of Norlina went to be with our Lord on Friday, Dec. 18.
Mr. Burton was born Nov. 28, 1944, to James Thomas Burton and Essie Mae Burton, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald L. Burton, and his beloved aunt who raised him from an early age, Mary Agnes Burton.
Mr. Burton is survived by his wife of 60 years, Nellie R Burton; and his five children, Rhonda Maitland, (husband James Maitland, Sr.), Ronald Burton, Jr. (wife Joyce Burton), Ricky Burton, Robin Burton and Rebecca Burton.
Grandfather to MSgt. James Maitland, Jr. (wife Allison Maitland), David Maitland, Abigail Maitland, Brian, Avaya, Alyssa, Alayna, and Anniston Burton.
Great-grandfather to Rylee and Avery Maitland.
Brothers, Tommy Burton (wife Joyce Burton), Jimmy Burton (wife Elaine Burton), Patsy Rooker (husband Weldon Rooker); sister-in-law, Barbara Burton.
A memorial service will be planned for a later date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.