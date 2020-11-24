Sam Powell Jr., 75, transitioned from labor to reward on Thursday, Nov. 12, at the VA Medical Center in Durham. Graveside services with military honors were conducted on Friday, Nov. 20, at noon at the Powell Family Cemetery in Macon by the Rev. Charles Walton.
The son of the late Sam Sr. and Clara B. Powell, Mr. Powell was born on Dec. 20, 1944, in Warren County.
He was educated in the Warren County public school system, graduating from North Warren Training School. He served in the United States Navy, the US Navy Reserve and the Army National Guard before retiring in 1986.
Sam Jr.’s work included truck driving, serving as a correctional officer, serving as a security officer for Vance-Granville Community College, farming, delivering newspapers and driving a school bus.
Organizations that were dear to him were American Legion Post 425, North Warren Training School Alumni and Warren County 4-H.
In addition to his parents, Sam Jr. was preceded in death by his brother, John Powell Sr.; and a sister, Mary Powell Wilson.
He is survived by his children, Wade Powell, Clara Davis (JR) and Mary Garrett (Derrick); seven grandchildren, Scottie Pacheco, Emmanuel Powell (Amber), Brieana Powell, Sherika Powell, Miya Powell, Hope Davis and Layla Garrett; two great-grandchildren, Nuriyah Thomas and Emani Powell; four sisters, Eva Lucille Burnette, Laura Barrow, Naomi Allen and Eunice Powell; six aunts, Josephine Brown, Shelva Jean Turner, Gertrude Stamper, Mary Mason, Laura Bullock and Louise Bullock; two uncles, Richard Bullock and George Bullock, a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his extended family: Laura Powell, the Elam Family, Elizabeth Brown, John Milam, Joe Vick, Janet Farrar, Joyce Harris, Rosa Thames, Lacie Brown, Gracie Harris, Alice Clayton, Oliver Vick, Gloria Tucker, Parthenia Rhodes, Jamie Batts, Brenda Hawkins, Nicole Mullins, Crystal Smith, Fredrick Baskette, Calvin Davis, Felicia Taylor and Carmen Champion.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
