Marsha Lynch Thomas, 65, died on Monday, Jan. 18. She was born on Nov. 6, 1955, and grew up in Oxford. She was the daughter of the late Peggy Hall Lynch.
Mrs. Thomas was a former resident of Raleigh and then moved to Henderson, where she lived on Kerr lake before retiring to North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Marsha was a loving wife, mother, grandmother (Lolli), aunt and friend to many. She was very strong in her faith. She loved boating, sunbathing and taking care of her family and plants.
Marsha is survived by her husband, Chuck Thomas; daughter, Lindy Capps and husband, M.D.; granddaughter, Lilly Grace; brother, Jimmy Lynch and wife, Judy; sisters-in-law, Tricia Whittington, Gail Stephenson, Marilyn Woodall and husband, Bryant; brother-in-law, Danny Thomas and wife, Cindy; Aunt Janey Hall and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Marsha’s life will be announced at a later date.
