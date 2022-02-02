Bertha Mae “Bert” Bullock Mayo, 87, departed this life on Friday, Jan. 21, at her home. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Friday, Jan. 28, at 1 p.m. at the Warrenton Fire Station Multi Purpose Center in Warrenton. The Rev. John R. Pugh officiated with Elder Delores Dozier and Elder Antoinette Jones assisting. Burial followed in the Whites Grove Christian Church Cemetery in Norlina.
Mrs. Mayo was born to Edward N. Bullock, Sr. and Adeline Hargrove Bullock on May 17, 1935, in Richmond, Va. She was educated in the Warren County public school system, graduating from Warren County Training School in Wise, North Carolina.
“Bert” accepted Christ at an early age and joined Oak Level United Church of Christ in Manson.
She worked as a farmer in her younger years and later became employed by Harriet and Henderson, where she retired.
She always showed love and compassion, even for animals. Many loved her cooking, conversation and company.
“Bert” was married to James Edward Mayo on Dec. 13, 1955. This union yielded four children. After marriage, she joined Whites Grove Christian Church where she served as a member of the Kitchen Ministry and anywhere her hospitable spirit was needed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James E. Mayo; son, Alphonso M. Bullock; brother, Edward N. Bullock, Jr.; sisters, Mary, Dena and Lillie; son-in-law, Mack L. Harris; and three great-grandchildren.
Survivors include one daughter, Marion M. Harris of Norlina; two sons, Frank L. Mayo (Cassandra) of Manson and James C. Mayo of Norlina; a grandson raised as her own, the Rev. Shelton Harris of Durham; 32 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren; a daughter-in-law, Lucy A. Bullock of Henderson; a sister-in-law, Rebecca M. Davis of Henderson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and wonderful friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
