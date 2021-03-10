Nell Burleson Crenshaw left with Jesus on March 1 for a grand reunion with her beloved husband, Ernest. Nell was the perfect example of a loving and supportive wife to Ernest. She was a nurturing, totally unselfish mother to her only son, Jimmy, and to the only daughter she ever had, his wife, Kathy.
Nell was born in Bakersville to Charles and Freelove Burleson on June 1, 1929. She met and married Ernest in Gastonia, where they lived until moving to Warrenton in 1999. They soon joined and were active members at Macon Baptist Church, where they developed many close friendships during their years in Warren County.
In addition to Dr. Jimmy Crenshaw and his wife, Kathy, she is survived by one sister, Mary Ruth Wise of Bakersville, and her husband, Rose. We imagine a large family reunion in heaven as Nell was preceded in death by two sisters and eight brothers. She will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews from her large family.
There will be a graveside service for family members at Fairview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Macon Baptist Church.
