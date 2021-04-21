Stacey Monica Crews Henderson, 42, departed this life on Wednesday, April 14, at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Graveside services will be conducted on Thursday, April 22, at 2 p.m. in the Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton by the Rev. King Perry, Jr. Due to COVID-19, those attending are asked to wear facemasks and practice social distancing.
Stacey, the daughter of the late Doctor Crews and Louise Crews, was born on Jan. 1, 1979, in Henderson. At an early age, she professed Christ as her Lord and Savior and joined Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Manson.
Stacey received her education in the Warren County public school system, graduating from Warren County High School in the Class of 1997.
After graduation, Stacey joined the workforce and remained a faithful worker to provide for her children. She was employed with the Warren County Correctional Institute in Manson.
Stacey loved to have her hair, eyelashes, and nails done at all times.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Cameron Henderson; three sons, Ronald Broussard, Jr., Tyron Broussard and Cameron Henderson, Jr.; her mother, Louise Crews; four sisters, Michelle Wainwright, Felicia Kearney (John), Priscilla Hargrove, Kimberly Hendricks (William); and two brothers, Walter Crews, Jr., John Wayne Hargrove, all of Warrenton; six aunts, Shirley Street of Warrenton, Lillie Hargrove, Fannie Durham, Lou Ethel Watson, Rosa Hargrove and Gwendolyn Crews, all of Warrenton; one uncle, Roy Crews (Gracie); her father and mother-in-law, Edward and Janice Henderson; one brother-in-law, Edward Henderson (Janice); two special and dear friends, Athenia Lett and Tiffany Terry; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and coworkers.
Stacey may be viewed today (Wednesday) from noon until 5 p.m. in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.