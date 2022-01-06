Dianne King Anderson, 72, of Norlina, died on Monday, Jan. 3, at Maria Parham Health. Pastor Jeremy Quist will conduct funeral services at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Macon.
Dianne was a native of Warren County born to the late James Horton and Mildred Stevenson King. She was preceded in death by a brother, Wayne King; and two sisters, Laura Currin and Faydeen Vaughan.
Dianne worked for Sundar Internal Medicine in Henderson for many years, and she was loved by both coworkers and her patients. Her favorite job was being Mema to her grandchildren. Dianne was a devoted friend to many.
Dianne is survived by her sons, Michael (Ashley) and Keith (Crystal); her siblings, Victor (Carol) King and Ray (Lorene) King; her grandchildren, Taylor (Kaleb), Will, Raegan, Audrey, Mia and Rhett; great-grandson, Luke; and numerous nieces and nephews whom she thought of as her own children.
