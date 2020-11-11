Robert Junior Williams, 61, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 28, in Warren County. A Celebration of Life service was conducted on Friday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Williams family cemetery in Norlina. The Rev. James Durham, officiated.
Mr. Williams, one of 12 children of the late Richard and Maggie Williams, was born Aug. 15, 1959, in Warren County.
At an early age, he confessed Christ and accepted Him into his life to lead and guide him as his personal Savior. As an adult, he joined Unity Prayer House of Faith in Norlina, where he was a member until his demise.
Robert received his education in public schools of Warren County, graduating from John Graham High School in 1978. For many years, he was employed by Herman Kiah Farming Company.
Robert lived a great and simple life, very down to earth, and was a true friend who would help anyone.
Robert had many hobbies, but his favorites were: farming, fishing and all types of hunting – showing off his coon dogs. He had a true love, great joy and dedication working with cattle.
Left to cherish his memories are: nine siblings, Julia Williams (Leon), Maggie Perry and Linwood Joel Williams, all of Ridgeway, Mary E. Foster of Soul City, Mildred Jones of Henderson, Lucybell Judkins (Sam), Maranda Turner (Al), James Williams (Diane), and David Lee Williams, all of Richmond, Va.; three stepchildren, Terrica, Raven S. Watson and Bryan Watson; a godson, Shashoney Daniel of Hollister; five special friends, Gerry Grant, Jimmy Moss, Chris Holmes, Stacey Owen and Chuck Pendergrass; a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard Williams, Jr. and Melvin Williams.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
