Cassandra Annette Bender, 59, departed this life on Friday, Oct. 16. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton with the Rev. Kenneth Bender officiating.
Cassandra, daughter of Lizzie M. Hargrove Davis and Charlie W. “CW” Davis, entered into this world on July 15, 1961, in Warren County.
Cassandra was baptized at an early age and joined Roanoke Chapel Christian Church in Palmer Springs, Va. She was educated in the public schools of Warren County and attended both North Warren and John Graham high schools.
After high school graduation, she attended college in New York. Cassandra completed many courses before she decided to pursue a career as a certified nursing assistant. Although she tried her hand at other trades over the years, her heart and passion were in nursing. She continued on this career path until her departure from this earth.
Left to cherish her memories are: her parents, Lizzie and Charlie “CW” Davis of Wise; three children, Adrienne Leslie Wilson (Wade) of Arcola, Clintin Al’Dejuan Cassidy Bender and Charles Quen’daryl Christopher Bender, both of the home; five grandchildren, Javia, Mhajai, Adrianna and Aynicah Wilson, and Cilon Bender; her precious love, Alfred Virgil Conner of Plainfield, N.J.; three brothers, Clarence Bender (Patricia), Kenneth Bender (Kinell) and Ritchie Greene, all of Wise; four sisters, Nicole Davis-Gill (Kevin) of Henderson, Kathy Hazel (Warren) of Charlotte, Karen Davis and Naya Davis, both of Washington, D.C.; a very special friend who was like a sister, Sharlene Hinton of Wise; an abundance of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Cassandra, “Helper of Mankind,” will never be forgotten; she was truly a gift to Earth, and the impact she had on her family will continue to live on forever in their hearts.
