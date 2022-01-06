Mary Donna Overby Clary, 87, of Macon, died on Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Macon Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Mrs. Clary was a native of Macon, born to the late Eugene Roy Overby and Lucy Clara Hester Overby. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ethel Jean Collins, Sue Belvin and George “Buck” Overby.
Mary Donna was a longtime member of Macon Baptist Church, and was a loving homemaker who loved to cook, especially for her family.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Massenburg C. “M.C.” Clary; her children, Carson Clary (Wanda), Dana Conn (Cory) and Dena Clary; her nephew, who was like her son, Kem Overby; her grandchildren, Amanda Patterson (Art), Charles Clary (Jill), Caitlin Renn (Matthew), Kelsie Aycock (Adam), Kassie Felts (Travis), Caleb Conn (Kelli) and Jessica Schuster; and her great-grandchildren, Haley Patterson, Gracie Patterson, Noah Clary, Laila Clary and three more on the way.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Macon Baptist Church or to Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Saturday from 1-2 p.m. at Macon Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
