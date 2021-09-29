Constance Lennie Green “Connie” departed this life on Sunday, Sept. 12, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson with her family by her side. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 2 p.m. on the grounds of New Bethel Baptist Church in Macon. The Rev. Mark Jones, pastor, officiated, the Rev. John Green delivered the eulogy, and the Rev. Doris J. Jones and the Rev. Glenno Williams, assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
The daughter of James Green and Sadie Townes Green, Constance was born Aug. 19, 1957. Constance received her education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from John Graham High School, Class of 1976.
At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. At New Bethel, she became an usher and enjoyed working on the Hospitality Committee.
Connie loved family gatherings and showing off her cooking skills. She also loved solving word searches and talking on her cellphone; it was her lifeline to her family and friends.
Connie was a devoted mother and grandmother who centered her life around family and friends. She cherished her son and was proud of him, and always was by his side – if he was singing, she was right there to support him.
She is survived by her son, Frankie Mayo, Jr. (LaTarya) of Warrenton; three grandchildren, Kirby Mayo, Takiera Mayo and Kayson Mayo; one sister, Clara Green of Macon; five brothers, Calvin Green (Pat), Jurrell Green (Ann), Kenneth Green (Barbara) and Walter Green (Linda), all of Patterson, N.J., and Alphonso Green (Sadie) of Delaware; two sisters-in-law, Josephine Green and Addie Green of Warrenton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Connie was greeted at Heaven’s gates by her parents, James and Sadie Townes Green; and four brothers, Willie Green, James Green, Larry Green and Ervin Green.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
