Agnes Dent Alston, 85, she departed this life on Thursday, Nov. 12, at UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Monday, Nov. 16, at 1 p.m. on the grounds of Fork Chapel Baptist Church in the Inez community. The Rev. Leon Carter officiated, and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Agnes was born to the late Ernest L. Alston and Ethel D. Alston on April 7, 1935, in Warren County. At an early age, she confessed Christ as her personal savior and joined Fork Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, where she was a member of the senior choir.
She received her formal education in the public schools of Warren County.
In 1955, she married John Ridley Alston. She was a devoted wife and homemaker.
Agnes was an excellent cook and hosted family and friends from near and far. She also worked for over 20 years at Sun Terrace/Gay Products where she was known by many.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her loving husband, John Ridley Alston; three brothers, William Alston, Norman Alston and John Alston; one sister, Hattie Pearl Carter.
Agnes leaves to cherish her memories: two daughters, Bernetta Alston of Warrenton and Teresa Alston of Clinton; one son, Anthony Alston of Warrenton; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; one sister, Mary Marshall (Willie) of Durham; one bonus son, Morris C. Alston of Castalia; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
