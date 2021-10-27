Amanda Raye Pitchford, 37, of Warrenton, unexpectedly went home to her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 8, at Duke University Medical Center. The Rev. Marc Swanner officiated services on Sunday, Oct, 17, in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Amanda was born in Bedford, Va., to Sheryl J. Richardson West. She was a member of Littleton Baptist Church.
She was a Christian, devoted wife and wholehearted individual who loved her family very much. No one who met Amanda forgot her infectious smile or personality. She was a ray of sunshine and never knew a stranger. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Amanda is survived by her husband, Sterlin Pitchford of Warrenton; her stepchildren, Victoria and Jacob Pitchford; her parents, Larry and Sheryl Jean West of Littleton; her sisters, Monica Phillis (Jim), Misty Marshburn (Casey) and Samantha Hall (Joshua); her brothers, Daniel West (Erika) and Larry Thomas West II; and several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com
