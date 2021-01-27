Mrs. Ruth Allen Green, 78, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 17, after a long illness. Memorial services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21, on the grounds of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by Bishop Shelton Daniels, pastor of Greater Joy Missionary Baptist Church in Rocky Mount.
Mrs. Green, the fourth of 12 children of the late Candis Allen and John Rock Steverson, was born on Oct. 30, 1942, in Warren County.
Ruth joined church at an early age and graduated from John R. Hawkins High School. She married her high school sweetheart, Samuel Owen Green, and relocated to New Jersey. Together they were blessed with two sons.
Ruth was kind-hearted, compassionate and a joy to be around; she loved people. Her great sense of humor and free spirit kept the atmosphere light and happy. She worked as a hospital security guard and as an orphanage attendant in Patterson, N.J., where she resided with her family for most of her life.
Ruth is survived by her devoted husband, Samuel; one son, Brian “Butler” Green; seven grandchildren, Darren and Justin Green (Rolesville), Nyesha Green, Nyquanda Green, and Tymier Richardson (all of Paterson, N.J.), Romel Lee (South Carolina), and Kassia Green, her loving granddaughter who was her heart; five brothers, Charles, Stewart (Liz), Thomas (Ella), Robert (Jean) and Wayne Steverson (Betty); one sister, Iris Steverson Foster (Otis); four sisters-in-law, Esther Aiken (Richmond, Va.), Bertha Wilson (Patterson, N.J.), Alice Dunston (Warrenton) and Janet Richardson (Charlotte); Two brothers-in-law, John Green (Richmond, Va.) and Walter Green (Richmond, Va.); three aunts, Dorothy Christmas Williams, Susie Christmas Davis and Estelle Steverson Harden; and a host of extraordinarily caring nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, especially, Gail Sledge, Lisa Hayes, Joyce
Williams, Betty Perry and Laverne Steverson.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
