Percell Bishop, 43, of Warrenton, died on Saturday, Feb. 13, at his residence.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
Updated: February 17, 2021 @ 1:53 pm
