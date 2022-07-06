James Henry Seward departed this life peacefully on Friday, June 17. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, June 26, at 11 a.m. in the Blacknall Cemetery in Henderson. Evangelist Lucinda Williams, pastor, First Baptist of Soul City, officiated.
Mr. Seward was born in Warren County to the parentage of Clarence Seward and Bessie Williams Seward.
At an early age, James accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Manson Baptist Church in Manson. James received his education in the public schools of Warren County.
James was employed for years with local construction companies and Faulkner Farms. In his leisure, he enjoyed working on cars, cutting grass and driving the tow truck.
James was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Sarah P. Seward; and two brothers, Clarence “Brah” Seward and Edward “Cooley” Seward.
Left to cherish his memories are: two sons, Antonio Williams and James H. Williams, both of Manson; one daughter, Alexis Williams of Henderson; several grandchildren; a special friend, Margaret Felton of Warrenton; four sisters, Hazel Richardson (Willie) of Manson, Elnora Jordan (Melvin), Catherine Johnson (Harlee, Jr.) and Mamie Seward (Lee), all of Henderson; two brothers, Charles Seward and William E. Seward (Gloria), both of Henderson; three brothers-in-law, Clifton E. Williams (Anna) and Ricky R. Williams, both of Henderson, and Bobby Williams of New York; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
