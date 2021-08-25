James Randolph Gordon Poindexter, MD, 75, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Friday, May 1, 2020. Burial in the Poindexter family plot in Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton will take place on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 11 a.m. An Episcopal burial service will be conducted by the Rev. Ted Malone.
Dr. Poindexter was born in Philadelphia, Pa., on Jan. 16, 1945. He attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, Va., Class of 1963; graduated from Yale University, majoring in Slavic Studies; and went on to earn his MD from Duke University School of Medicine.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Randolph and James Edward Poindexter. He was the grandson of Gordon Wallace Poindexter and Mary Morse Boyd Poindexter of Warrenton, and his step grandmother, Martha Reynolds Price Poindexter. He is survived by his sister, Mary (Polly) Poindexter Pugh (husband, Doug) of Lynchburg, Va.; nephews, Douglas H. Pugh III of Daphne, Ala., and Col. Randolph G. Pugh, USMC, of Monterey, Calif.; and his three stepsisters, Karis Barry, Kathy Barry and Kristen Swink. He was lovingly cared for through difficult times by Karis and her husband, Phil Barry, of Mt. Crawford, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in his memory to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Central Shenandoah Valley, Va.
The family extends many thanks to Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton for their gracious assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.