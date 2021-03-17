Deacon Edgar Lewis Williams, 76, departed this life on Sunday, March 7. A celebration of life was conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 13, on the grounds of Union Grove Baptist Church in the Hecks Grove Community by the Rev. Stephen D. Goode, pastor, officiating; the Rev. Timothy Mitchell, eulogist; and the Rev. Lennis Thorpe and the Rev. Dr. Calvin C. Bullock, assisting. Burial was in Shocco Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Edgar was born April 27, 2944 to Saul Williams, Jr. and Cornelia Williams Williams in Warren County. He spent most of his childhood in Franklin County.
At an early age, Edgar accepted Jesus Christ as Savior and joined Shocco Chapel Baptist Church. He was educated in Franklin County public schools.
In 1969, Edgar moved to Jamaica, N.Y., where he was a carpet installer, delivery truck driver for Barrie House Stores and professional gardener as an entrepreneur with his lawn business.
He joined Antioch Baptist Church In Jamaica, N.Y, serving as head usher, van driver, male choir member and deacon. After retirement, he returned to North Carolina and reunited with Shocco, serving on the Deacon Board and Usher Board.
Edgar was predeceased by his father, Saul Williams, Jr.; mother, Cornelia Williams Williams; stepfather, Nick Williams; a daughter, Vickie Sue Williams; great-grandson, Antonio Williams, Jr.; and brother, Darrick Williams.
He is survived by daughters, Cheryl Williams, Betty Williams, Evelyn Williams, Madora Williams, Gwendolyn Williams and Lakeisha (Fernando) Williams-Harrison; a goddaughter, Annie Townes; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Nicholas Williams and the Rev. Lawrence (Pamela) Williams; three sisters, Barbara (Leon) Mitchell, Emily (Jesse) Manley and Jessie Bullock; two aunts, Susie Williams and Josephine Williams; a special friend, Cynthia Perry; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Pallbearers were deacons of Shocco Chapel Baptist Church.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
