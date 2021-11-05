Sidney Bernice "Hoot" Gibson, Jr., 81, died Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at his home in Littleton. The Rev. David Little will conduct 2 p.m. funeral services on Sunday, Nov. 7, at Littleton Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery in Littleton.
Sidney was born in Warren County to the late Sidney Bernice Gibson and Eula Reid. In addition to his parents, his brother, John William Gibson, also preceded him in death.
He was a member of Littleton Baptist Church, a US Army Veteran and a member of the Embro Hunt Club. He was previously associated with the Lions Club, Ruritan Club and Chamber of Commerce.
Sidney retired after 39 years in Retail Management for Leggett and Sears Stores. He enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and was an avid hunter. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and a friend to everyone.
Surviving are his wife, Louise P. Gibson; sons, Sidney Clay Gibson and wife, Peggy, of Texas and Anthony Craig Gibson and wife, Lisa, of Virginia; brother, Robert Gibson of Littleton; sisters, Myrtice Stevenson of Richmond, Va., and Margaret Jones of Roanoke Rapids; grandchildren, Taylor Anne Hall, Nathaniel Gibson, Aaron Gibson, Abigail Gibson, Colton Wright and Caitlin Wright.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
