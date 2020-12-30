Annie Pitchford Evans, 75, of Norlina, passed away at her home on Tuesday, Dec. 29. The Rev. Boyd Jackson will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, at Reedy Creek Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Evans was a lifelong member of Reedy Creek Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught children’s Sunday school.
Born on Dec. 22, 1945, in Warrenton, she was the daughter of the late Waite Pitchford, Sr. and Shirley Moss Gibson. She was preceded in death by her son, Hurley Evans; grandsons, Justin and Jonathan Janolis; brother, Robert Pitchford, Sr.; and sister, Gertie Vaughan.
She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Woodrow Evans of the home; daughter, Anita Hendrick (Tim) of Charlotte; grandson, Joshua Janolis of Wilmington; brothers, Waite Pitchford, Jr. of Warrenton, Edward Pitchford of Littleton and Lewis Pitchford of Fayetteville; sisters, Nellie Shearin of Louisburg and Betty Jean Tanner of Warrenton; and many special nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be nephews Calvin Pitchford, Bryant Pitchford, Eddie Pitchford, Sterlin Pitchford, Jacob Pitchford and Charlie Evans.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Reedy Creek Baptist Church, 160 Rosser Road, Macon, NC 27551.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
