Mrs. Lillie Bell Jiggetts, 69, departed this life on Sunday, Jan. 10, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 17, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton.
The daughter of the late James and Mary Champ Mayfield, Mrs. Jiggetts was born Feb. 5, 1951, in Manson and grew up on the family farm. She was one of eighteen siblings. Lillie attending Warren County public schools.
At an early age, Lillie accepted Christ as her personal Savior and joined Bethlehem Christian Church in Manson.
After moving to Mecklenburg County, Va., she married John Tee Jiggetts Sr. They had four children.
Preceding Lillie in death were four siblings, Narcissie Jordan, Calvin Mayfield, William Mayfield and Johnny Mayfield.
Those left to cherish her memory are: a loving, devoted husband of 52 years, John Tee Jiggetts Sr.; four children, Ernestine Jiggetts, Dorothy (Walter) Jiggetts, Margaret Jiggetts and John Tee Jiggetts, Jr., all of Norlina; a niece who was like a daughter to her, Nellie Jiggetts of Wise; 13 sibling,: Theodore (Queen) Champ of Manson, Nannie Harris of Norlina, Hattie Reid and Eddie Mayfield, both of Warrenton, James (Robin) Mayfield, Rosa Mayfield and Jerry Mayfield, all of Richmond, Va., Mary (Robert) Brame, Tony Mayfield, Elizabeth (Arthur) Brame, Sue (Ronnie) Bullock, Helen (Leamon) Champion and Jennie Wilson, all of Henderson; two sisters-in-law, Priscila Hargrove and Rosa Alston, both of Macon; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 16 at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.