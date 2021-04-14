Carolyn King Price, 84, of Littleton, died on Sunday, April 11, at Wake Medical Center. The Rev. David Little will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at Sunset Hill Cemetery in Littleton.
Mrs. Price was a native of Littleton, born to the late Sammie D. and Sue Shearin King. Carolyn was also preceded in death by her husband, I.F. “Buster” Price, and her brother, Harry S. King.
Mrs. Price retired from BB&T after 50 years of employment in customer relations. She was a longtime member of Littleton Baptist Church, and a graduate of Littleton High School and UNC-G.
She is survived by her sisters, Nancy Kay Shell and Janice King Davis; her niece, Nancy Shell Eisenson (Adam); her nephews, Loyd King, David Mark Davis, II (Cecily) and Matthew King Davis and fiance’ Amanda Standerford; and three great-nephews.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Littleton Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-noon on Friday, April 16, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
