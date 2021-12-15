Leonard Emerson Davis, 83, died Saturday, Dec. 4, at Duke University Medical Center. A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, Dec. 11, at noon at the Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church by the Rev. Stephon D. Goode, pastor, officiating; the Rev. Spencer L. Davis, eulogist; and the Rev. Corwin S. Mason and the Rev. Jimmie Hayes, assisting. Burial followed in the Edwards Grove Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mr. Davis was born April 20, 1938, in Warren County to Sylvester Collins Davis, Sr. and Mary Leah Williams Davis.
At an early age, he accepted Christ and joined Edwards Grove Church, which became Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church. In the early 1950s, he played baseball for Hecks Grove School and organized a singing group, The Nightingales.
Leonard was educated in Warren County public schools. After moving to the Bronx, N.Y., he worked at Bronx Cash Registers as a Repair Technician before retiring in 2000.
He married the former Frances B. Jones on Nov. 15, 1957. He joined the Community Church of Astoria in Astoria, N.Y., where he sang with the Male Chorus and served as a Trustee.
After retirement, he returned to Warren County and Union Grove Baptist Church.
Leonard is survived by his loving wife, Frances B. Davis; one son, Leonard Davis, Jr.; one daughter, Katina E. Weldon and son-in-law, Kasson Weldon; four grandchildren, Tyler C. Davis, Caleb J. Weldon, Jeremiah Weldon and Josiah Weldon; one godson, Carlton Perry; three brothers, Gerald Davis, the Rev. Spencer L. Davis (Corinthian) and Calvin Davis (Mary); two sisters, Cora Newkirk (Jim) and Carolyn Davis Jones; three sisters-in-law, Shirley Davis, Laura Mae Davis and Cloretta Jones Collins; one brother-in-law, Clovis Jones; a special niece, LaWanda Anderson; a close friend, Wayne; and other relatives.
Leonard was preceded in death by one son, Lawrence S. Davis; two sisters, Mattie Davis Heighter and Lena Davis Perry; and four brothers, Oscar Davis, Alonzo Davis, Edwin Davis and Sylvester Davis, Jr.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.