Barbara Folk Callahan of Arcola, 100, died Tuesday, Aug. 2, in Warren Hills Nursing Center in Warrenton. The Rev. Billy Callahan conducted graveside funeral services at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, in Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs Callahan was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Jackson Folk and Selena Mae Smoak Folk; and her husband, Joseph Caswell Callahan, Jr. She attended Bethlehem Methodist Church in Arcola.
Mrs. Callahan is survived by five children, Joseph Caswell Callahan III (Winnie) of Jackson, William Morris “Bill” Callahan (Mary) of Warrenton, Jane Callahan Harris of Raleigh, Thomas Jackson Callahan (Nancy) of Warrenton and Robert Michael Callahan (Beverly) of Norlina; 10 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two nephews, Robert Wiggins and Thomas Folk, both of South Carolina.
Memorial donations may be made to Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery, c/o 2129 NC Hwy. 43, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Arrangements were by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.