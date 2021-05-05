Mrs. Shirley Hunt, 66, of Warren County, died on Tuesday, May 4, at Duke Hospice-Hock Family Pavilion in Durham.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Roster Funeral Services.
