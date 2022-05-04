Mrs. Nancy Moore, 79, of Warrenton, departed this life on Saturday, April 30, at her residence. Funeral services for Mrs. Moore will be held Friday, May 6, at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services, 149 Holland Bland Rd., Warrenton. The Rev. Tony W. Cozart will officiate, and the Rev. Emery Jones will deliver the Eulogy.
Nancy leaves to cherish her memories her eight children, Mary Richardson, Almeda (Derek) Wortham, Delores (James) Woods, Nancy (Lawrence) Graham, Robert W. Moore Jr. (Renee), Willie (Zelda) Moore, Charlie (Jasmine) Bowser and Bennie (Erica) Moore; 17 sisters and brothers; 37 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and one special grandchild, Robert T. Moore (Lil Rob) of the home; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration will be streamed via the Boyd Royster Facebook page.
Public viewing will be held on Thursday, May 5, from noon-6 p.m.
Masks are required to enter the facility.
