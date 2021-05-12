Ricky Dean O’Neal, 62, of Norlina, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at his home. Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 13, at 2 p.m. at Sulphur Springs Baptist Church, conducted by the Rev. Frank Sossamon. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Born in Vance County, Mr. O’Neal was the son of the late Charlie Jack O’Neal and Nannie Abbott O’Neal.
He was a member of Johnston Caswell # 10 Masonic Lodge A.F. and A.M., Scottish Rite of New Bern and Sudan Shrine Temple in New Bern. He was a lifetime member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Vera Paynter O’Neal; one son, Rick O’Neal; one daughter, Miranda O’Neal; and one brother, Scott O’Neal (Tammy).
The family will receive friends at the church Thursday from 1-2 p.m. All other times at his home.
Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Smith, Verne Eatmon, Norman Dickerson, Herman Collier, David Choplin and Dwight Short.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, those planning to attend the service are asked to adhere to all CDC guidelines by wearing a face covering of some sort and to practice social distancing.
Arrangements are by Sossamon Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at sossamonfuneralhome.com.
