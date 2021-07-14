Albert Junior Egerton, 67, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, June 23, at Durham Veteran Affairs Hospital. Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 30, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton by the Rev. Melvin Hargrove. Burial was in Shady Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Louisburg.
Mr. Egerton, son of the late Dessie Egerton and Willie Egerton, was born May 22, 1954, in Warrenton.
Albert received his formal education in the Warren County public school system, where he attended John Graham, He obtained his GED at Kittrell Job Corps. After graduation, Albert enlisted into the Army in 1974.
He dedicated employment with a construction company in Washington, D.C., for many years before retiring.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, William Egerton and Richard Egerton.
Albert leaves to cherish memories of love: one son, Albert “Kool” Egerton of the home; one daughter, Latesha Powells of New Jersey; two sisters, Sarah Joyner (John) of Cranford, N.J., and Shirley Cradle (Charles) of Manson; three brothers, Willie Egerton of Warrenton, Ronnie Egerton of Temple Hills, Md., and Larry Egerton of Indiana; eight grandchildren, Albert “Jr” Burchette, A’Neisha Egerton, A’Keisha Egerton, Altravious “Tra Tra” Egerton, Alquavious “Treshawn” Egerton, Al’siah “Zae” Egerton, Lia Poells and Alontae Egerton; 10 great-grandchildren; his loving and caring companion, Lou Holman and children, all of Washington, D.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
