William Henderson, 77, of Warren County, died Sunday, Oct. 10, at Kerr Lake Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Henderson.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time, but will be announced later by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
