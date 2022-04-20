Joel Burchette, 61, departed this life on Thursday, March 31, in Manson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, April 9, at 1 p.m. in the R.H. Greene Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. John E. Jefferson officiated, and Elder Phyllis Elam assisted. Burial followed in the Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Burchette was born Oct. 10, 1960, to Orange Austin Burchette and Sally Bet Bullock Burchette.
At an early age, Joel accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined the Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ in Manson.
He was educated in the public schools of Warren County and attended Norlina High School.
In his early young adult years, he was employed at Harriett and Henderson Yarns in Henderson. Later, he began employment at Eastern Minerals in Henderson and worked there faithfully until his health declined.
Joel had many hobbies, but thoroughly enjoyed fishing and gardening.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maggie Mae Burchette; and five brothers, Henry Lee Bullock, James Otis Burchette, Orange Austin Burchette, Jr., Ervin Burchette and Charles Burchette.
Joel’s curtain has now closed, but everlasting memories will forever be cherished by: two sisters, Rosa Marie Hargrove of the home and Patricia Burchette Powell of South Hill, Va.; one brother, Alvin Lewis Burchette of the home; one aunt, Lucy Chavis of Richmond, Va.; one brother-in-law, Calvin Lorenzo Powell of South Hill, Va.; one sister-in-law, Marjorie Moss of Manson; a special friend, Marjorie Davis of Chapel Hill; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
