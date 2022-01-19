Henry Floyd Hilliard, Sr., of Macon, passed away on Jan. 13 at Transitions Life Care Hospice Home after suffering a stroke seven days earlier. He lived the life he wanted, up to the very end: Still living at home, driving, and preparing for another golf trip. He was born on June 13, 1927, in Granville County and grew up in Macon.
He served aboard the U.S.S. Hancock during WWII, and after returning from the Navy, he began a career in law enforcement. He eventually settled in Elon, where he served as Chief of Police from 1953 to 1978 before retiring. Other than family, he had two loves: golf and growing tomatoes.
He served as president of the Warrenton Golf Club for many years and represented North Carolina in the Senior Olympic Games in 2003. And though he didn’t play golf anymore at the age of 94, he still treasured his golf trips, and he always had tomatoes growing in the spring. He was a friend to many, and he will be sorely missed.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anne Taylor Hilliard; his parents, Charlie and Alma Hilliard; brothers, Willard Hilliard, Mac Hilliard, Ralph Hilliard and Albert Hilliard; sisters, Lucile Haithcock, Lorraine Maynard and Myrtle Jean Mosheim; and grandson, Thomas Henry Padgett.
He is survived by his children, Dorothy (Richard) Rohrer, H.F. Hilliard, Jr., Burnice (Teresa) Hilliard, Bryan (Brenda) Hilliard, Tate (Angela Little) Hilliard, Wendy (Glenn Coley) Hilliard, Tracy (Kip) Padgett and Susan Taylor; siblings, Perry Hilliard, Gilbert (Janet) Hilliard, Peete (Carolyn) Hilliard and Joyce Carroll; and three wonderful generations of grandchildren, too numerous to name.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Macon Rural Fire Department, P.O. Box 103, Macon, NC 27551 or Warrenton Rural Fire Department, P.O. Box 175, Warrenton, NC 27589.
Services will be announced by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton when completed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.