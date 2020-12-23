Salome Williams Jefferson, 82, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 17, at her home, surrounded by family. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton by Pastor Phyllis Elam. Burial followed in St. Delight United Holy Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Jefferson, daughter of the late Simon Peter and Verlena H. Williams, was born in Vance County on June 27, 1938.
Salome was raised in Drewry. After graduating high school, she moved to Connecticut, where she worked as an Employment Claims Specialist with the Connecticut Labor Department. She retired after 22 years of service and returned to North Carolina, where she met the love of her life, Edmund Jefferson. They enjoyed life together for the past 17 years.
Salome was a member of Guiding Star United Holy Church. She loved the Lord since her early twenties and has impacted so many lives and souls for the Lord.
Salome was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, neighbor and friend. Filled with laughter, Salome always had encouraging words.
Salome was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Lillian, Marcells, Jean, Simon Jr. and Carnell.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her husband, Edmund Jefferson; two daughters, Brenda L. Brown (Robert) of Durham and Janice E. Burchette (Joe) of Manson; three stepchildren, Kimberly Jefferson of Lothian, Ga., Roderic Jefferson of Philadelphia, Pa., and Dawn Downing of Wake Forest; sisters, Joan Burton (Walter) and Angela Watson, both of Manson, and Hortense Lands of Orange, N.J.; one sister-in-law, Hattie Edwards; brothers, Horace Williams (Marion), Earl Williams (Juanita) of Manson, and Larry Williams (Lucy) of Richmond, Va; two grandchildren, Teisha R. Jones (Matthew) of Joppa, Md., and John Evans (Tracey) of Oxford; great-grandchildren, Kiyah, Jaylen, Kelly, Kennedy, Matthew, Mason and Javiya; and other relatives.
Pallbearers were nephews and friends. Floral bearers were nieces and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.