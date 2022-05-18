Samuel “ Juke” Bullock, 85, departed this life on Jan. 4 at his home in Atlantic City, N.J. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at noon on Saturday, May 21, at the Oak Level United Church of Christ Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Bullock, son of the late Edward and Sarah Lee Bullock, was born on May 20, 1936, in Vance County.
Growing up, he was a member of Oak Level United Church of Christ in Manson, where he accepted Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Educated in Vance County public schools, he furthered his education at Fayetteville State Teachers College, which is now Fayetteville State University. In 1960, he obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education and later earned a Masters of Arts in Educational Administration with a minor in Sociology from North Carolina Central University in Durham. He took pride in being a member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity.
Samuel worked in public schools for numerous years, including as a teacher in the Fairmont and Durham school systems. He served as Principal for Topsail Middle School and Maple Hill Elementary School, retiring in 1989. He then moved to New Jersey and continued his teaching career in the Atlantic City school system until 1998. Samuel was also a licensed real estate agent serving New Jersey and North Carolina.
Samuel’s mother, Sarah Lee, would always say that Samuel “Juke” was her only child that never caused her any worries.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Sarah Lee Bullock; one sister, Octavia B. Vaughan; and five brothers, Walter, Wallace, Floyd, Joseph and Marvin.
Survivors include two sisters, Eliza B. Melvin of Newport News, Va., and Nannie B. Thomas of Fayetteville; one brother, Edward Douglas Bullock of Manson; one sister in-law, Laura Bullock of Boydton, Va.; four aunts, Eliza, Daisy, Jean and Jeda; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton.
