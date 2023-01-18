Linwood Felts of Raleigh passed away on Thursday, Jan. 12, at the age of 82. A Remembrance and Celebration of Linwood’s life will take place at North Raleigh United Methodist Church (8501 Honeycutt Road) on Saturday, Jan. 21, at 1 p.m. immediately followed by burial at Raleigh Memorial Park (7501 Glenwood Avenue).
Linwood was born on Oct. 26, 1940, in Warrenton, where he grew up on a farm in the Paschall community. He was preceded in death by his wife, Alice Smith Felts; father, Thomas Wilson Felts; mother; Mildred Reamey Felts; and his brother, Raymond Hunter Felts.
He is survived by his daughter, Angie Hunter (Jeff); stepsons, Larry Tise Jr. (Alison) and Nick Tise (Katie); his four grandchildren, Benjamin, Jacob, Ayden, and Allyson; sister, Peggy Felts Mulchi (Charles); nephew, Charles Mulchi, Jr. (Kalli), and niece, Jill O’Brien (Sean); and his great-nieces and great-nephews, Steven (Cristy) and Christen Mulchi, Coley O’Brien (Natalie) and Michael O’Brien (Amy).
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Linwood’s honor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at https://give.bcrf.org.
