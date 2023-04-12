Jaime Hicks Long, 47, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday, April 8. Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 13, at Glad Tidings Church, officiated by Pastor Freddie Braswell. She will be laid to rest privately.
Jaime was born on Feb. 3, in Lexington, Ky., to James and Janet Hicks. She graduated from Ralph L. Fike High School in Wilson. Jaime was quite an athlete, playing basketball through her high school years, and was a majorette in the marching band. She was deeply involved in theatre and was a foreign exchange student in Brazil for a year, following high school. Jaime earned a Rotary International Scholarship, which led her to continue her education at Chapel Hill, graduating there with honors. She was the captain of the Ultimate Frisbee College League. There just wasn’t much she couldn’t do. Jaime enjoyed the thrills of different rides at various amusement parks, such as Busch Gardens and Dollywood.
Nothing brought her more joy than being a dance mom. Jaime loved traveling with her daughter, Georgia, to her dance competitions. She was always there to cheer Georgia on at her Carolina Strut competitions and just spending quality time with her. Jaime’s love for music, dance and acting was unmatched. She will live in the hearts of all the lives she touched. Jaime will be deeply missed.
Those left to treasure her memory are her parents, James and Janet Hicks of Cape Carteret; daughter, Georgia Ann Long of the home; sister, Jessica Hicks Holland (Jason) of Emerald Isle; and nephews, Jagger Holland and Jansen Holland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Carteret Community Theatre “In Memory of Jaime Long” P.O. Box 2103, Morehead City, NC 28557.Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net. Arrangements are by Munden Funeral Home & Crematory in Morehead City.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., tonight (Wednesday) at Glad Tidings Church.
