Mary Rooker Craft, 93, of Oine, died on Saturday, Sept. 18, at Universal HealthCare of Oxford. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct graveside services at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Craft was born in Warren County to the late Joseph Thomas and Mary Draffin Rooker. She was also preceded in death in by her husband, William Newell Craftin in 1967; and a daughter, Edith Wylie Craft in 2020.
Mary was a longtime member of Zion United Methodist Church and was a loving homemaker and farmer.
She is survived by her two daughters, Annie Craft Martin and Tommie Craft Thompson; her grandchildren, Morgan Cable, Shannon Cable, Joshua Thompson, Samantha Thompson and Nathaniel Thompson; and her five great-grandchildren.
Flowers are accepted; the family asks that any memorials be directed to Zion United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
