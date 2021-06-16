Louise Ricks Barrett, 100, of Littleton/Lake Gaston, died at home June 15. A Celebration of Life and Remembrance will be led by the Revs. David Little and Michael O. Currin at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 20, at Littleton Baptist Church with burial at Buckhorn Baptist Church in Como.
Louise, daughter of Richard Sidney and Maude Odom Ricks, was born in Branchville, Va., and grew up in Severn, graduating from Severn High School in 1938. She later attended Insurance School at UNC Chapel Hill.
Louise married Braxton Earl Barrett in 1942. In 1946, she moved to Littleton, living there for 56 years. She worked as bookkeeper for King Feed & Grocery Company and Insurance Agent for A.M. Newsom Insurance Agency. In 1968, Louise and Earl moved to Murfreesboro, where she worked as Secretary in the Chowan College Fine Arts Department. She retired in 1985, returning to Littleton in 1987.
In 1952, she joined Littleton Baptist Church. She sang in the choir and was a Sunday School Teacher and assistant pianist for Sunday school.
She was predeceased by her husband in 1980; seven brothers, Fred, Otis, Preston, Elliot, Gilmer, Lee and Richard “Big Boy”; two sisters, Nellie White and Bernice Duke; and her son-in-law, Robert T. “Bob” Ross.
Louise is survived by son, Braxton (Dinah); daughter, Kay Ross Beaver (Don); three grandchildren, Sarah Butler, Earl Barrett and Daley Ross; four great-grandchildren, Caroline Jennings, Kate Butler, Brooke and Ryan Barrett; six nephews, Billy, Fred, Norman (Josephine) and Richard Ricks, and Benjamin (Patty) and William White; and three nieces, Marilyn Dooley (Walt), Patricia Measley and Sidney Hill (David).
In lieu of flowers, direct memorials to Littleton Baptist Church, PO Box 216, Littleton, NC 27850; Buckhorn Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 1242 US-258, Como, NC 27818; or Community Home Care and Hospice, 525 Becker Drive, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870.
The family will receive friends from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, June 19, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Littleton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
