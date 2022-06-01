Helen King Tucker, 89, of Norlina, died on Sunday, May 29, at Maria Parham Health. The Rev. Gary Bateman will conduct funeral services at noon today (Wednesday) in the chapel of Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery.
Mrs. Tucker was a native of Warren County born to the late Charlie J. and Bessie Smiley King. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Tucker, Sr.; a daughter, Elizabeth “Liz” Breedlove; and her sisters, Hattie Mosley, Mabel Roberts, Dollie Jones, Ester Smith and Gracie Matthews.
Helen was a member of the Warrenton Church of God, and she loved to dance when she was younger.
She is survived by her children, Peggy Tucker of Louisburg and Herbert Tucker, Jr. (Missy) of Norlina; her sisters, Mildred Schuster and Jean Moseley; her grandchildren, Mandy Chrestensen (Paul), Eric Matthews, Monica Tucker, Trevor Tucker, Ashley Mendoza and Cris Mendoza; and her great-grandchildren, Austin Culbreth, Harlie Culbreth, Katie Matthews, Jackson Matthews, Brinley Arthur and Bryson Arthur.
The family will receive friends prior to the service on Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.- noon at Blaylock Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.