Rebecca “Becky” Buchan Ellington, 85, a of Manson, died Friday, Jan. 8, at her home. Graveside funeral services were conducted Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. at New Hope Cemetery in Manson by Dr. Gerald Wilson.
Born on Sept. 1, 1935, in Vance County, Becky was the daughter of the late Richard Duke Buchan, Sr. and Catherine Mangum Buchan, and was the widow of Charles Perry Ellington, Jr. She was a retired teacher’s aide in Warren County. Becky was a member of Brookston Presbyterian Church, where she was a member of the Women of the Church, as well as the church pianist.
She is survived by three sons, Charles Perry Ellington III of Raleigh, Richard Mark Ellington (Lynne) of Wilmington and Alan Nicholas Ellington (Joy) of Holly Springs; two sisters, Shirley B. Blanks of Raleigh and Diane B. Grissom of Henderson; sister-in-law, Betty Jo Buchan of Henderson; five grandchildren, Taylor Ellington Miron, Brandon Ellington, Jessica Ellington, Ashley Ellington and Noah Ellington; and one great-grandchild, Brooks Miron. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Duke “Scooter” Buchan, Jr.
Memorials may be made to Brookston Presbyterian Church Building Fund, c/o Alma Dillard, 1546 Brookston Rd., Henderson, NC 27537, or the Maria Parham Health Oncology Department to provide care for cancer patients, 566 Ruin Creek Rd., Henderson, NC 27536.
Arrangements were by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson.
