Nancy Somma (ne Parisi), of Norlina, passed away in Warren Hills Rehab Center on Sept. 12 after six months of declining health, She was 98 years old.
She was born in Staten Island, N.Y., in the family home on St. Marks Place in St. George. She graduated Ps 16 and the Curtis High School in 1941. She always remembered being good friends with Bobby Thompson in high school.
During the war, she worked at the Bayonne Navy base. Afterwards at General Electric, National Carloading and Hartford Ins. Co.
She met her future husband, Vincent ( Jimmy) Somma, of 60 years at a dance club after being introduced by her husband’s niece, Marie Carlino, whom she worked with. They met on April 1, 1950, and were married that September. Love at first sight.
They honeymooned in Miami at the Vanderbilt hotel, and loved Florida so much they decided to live there.
They stayed until she became pregnant with their son, Vincent Jr., and got homesick and moved back to Staten Island.
They moved to Chestnut Ave. in April 1951 at her brother, Joe’s, home and continued living there until her son was to go into kindergarten, which brought her back to the family home on St. Marks Pl., which she shared with her sister, Connie. By that time, she also had her second son, Thomas.
While her boys were in school, she served four terms as the PTA Treasurer of PS 16.
After the boys grew older, she worked as a school aide at Ps 16 for 25 years before retiring.
She and her husband then attended and made so many lifetime friends at the Forever Young Senior Center, of which she was treasurer for four years and then Vice President; Assumption Senior, and then later on after a move to N.C. with her boys, the Warren County Senior Center.
She loved to go to Atlantic City and loved taking care of her grandchildren while also having the family over weekly for dinner.
Nancy was the youngest child of Antonio and Victtoria ( Salzarulo) Parisi of which there were eight of them.
She was predeceased by her brothers, Jimmy (Sally), Joseph (Edna), Phil (Mary), Danny (Inez) and Lou (Madeline); and her sisters, Connie (John) Rosata and Mary (Bobo) Orlando. Also, of course, her loving husband, Jim, who passed away in 2010 before her move to N.C., and her loving daughter-in-law, Susan (Vincent Jr).
She is survived by her two sons, Vincent Jr. and Thomas and his wife, Kathy. Also, her six grandchildren, Vincent III (Laurin), Joseph (Loren), Christina (Fernando), Thomas (Kia), Sal (Megan) and Genine (Matt). Also her six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Mia, Travis, Patrick, Jade and Liam.
She will be buried at the family plot in Moravian Cemetery on Staten Island.
Local arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, and services in Staten Island will be held at Casey Funeral Home.
