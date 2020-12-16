Al Curtis Robinson, Sr., 63, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 4, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. A Graveside Celebration of Life was conducted at noon Friday, Dec. 11, at New Providence Christian Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Wise by the Rev. Kathard Marks, pastor.
Mr. Robinson, son of the late Joe Nathan Robinson and Mary Ann Lewis Robinson, was born Jan. 3, 1957, in Warren County.
Al Curtis was a member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, singing in the Pleasant Hill All Male Chorus, which later became the Gospel Harmoneers. On June 25, 1994, he married the former Helen Plummer. After their union, Al Curtis became a member of Providence Christian Church.
Al Curtis was educated in the Warren and Mecklenburg County school systems. After earning his certification as a welder through Job Corps, he was employed with Gate Precast in Oxford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Joe Nathan Robinson, Hannah Bullock, Cora Lee Hayes, Clementine Reavis, Eugene Robinson, Larry Robinson, Harry Robinson, James Lee, Scottie Robinson, Willie Francis Holden and Spencer Robinson.
Al Curtis is survived by his wife, Helen “Sis” Robinson; one son, Al Curtis “Maine” Robinson, Jr.; four daughters, Letina Robinson, Lekitta Robinson, Shauna (Daryl) Davis and Biancas Smith; his grandchildren, Zamariya, Zaniyaha, Egypt, Bria, Ivy, Eve, Ayden, Amari, Darauna and Torrey; his siblings, Queen Robinson, Joanne Irby, Lucy (James) Martin and James Robinson; siblings who were reared with him, Lizzie Mae Smith, Kathlean (Carey) Northington, Robert Ogburn, Jr., Gerald Ogburn, Clarence (Anna) Ogburn, Vincent (Lachelle) Ogburn, Charlie (Naomi) Northington and Launa Ogburn; his sisters-in-law, Nannie Ogburn and Jacquelyn Ogburn; his brothers-in-law, Paul Plummer, Jr., Ralph Davis, Kelvin Williams, George Twitty and Edward Reavis; one godson, Andre Bullock; special friends, Micheal Blakney, John Falcon, Larry Rainey, Rodney “Kingfish” Hunt, Willard Hargrove and Dontravious Harrison; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
