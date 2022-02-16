CELEBRATION OF LIFE
HOME GOING
HAROLD ANTHONY SALMON Jr., 92, of Warrenton, oldest son of the late Harold and Dorothy Salmon, entered eternity on Thursday, January 20, 2022.
Mr. Salmon, born in Harlem, New York on November 27, 1929, was educated in the Catholic Schools of New York City and received his formal education at St. Joseph’s College, receiving a master’s degree in Theology and later a second master’s degree in Education and Guidance from St. John’s University, New York.
Harry, as he was affectionately called, was an avid skier, tennis competitor and basketball player popularly known for his court speed and ball finesse at the city playgrounds and centers. He became an active member of the Courts Men A.A. Inc. basketball league and a promising recruit by the NY Knicks. Yet, Mr. Salmon continued to keep an intense focus on leading as an educator and civil rights proponent calling for unity among men that would open the way for “self-determination, self-pride, self- respect and self-control of one’s destiny.”
Following his first visit to the South as a participant in the MLK Freedom March, Warrenton became his second visit where in 1995 he later declared it his home following his marriage to Hermenia Fitts Jackson.
Upon meeting the late French Scott, former director of the Coordinating Council for Senior Citizens of Warren County, Salmon quickly moved into the field of volunteerism and participated in the Meals-on-Wheels Program, subsequently serving on the board for several years.
He immediately reached out in the community in the following capacities: President of the local Habitat for Humanity; President and Treasurer of local AARP Chapter 507 and recipient of its North Carolina Legacy Award; Board of Directors and Choral member of The Northeast Piedmont Chorale; Tennis Camp Instructor at Elon University; and Vice President of Friends of the Library, and additional services.
At the age of 78, Salmon had to put aside his rackets and ski poles and stay with levels of enjoyment as a spectator.
With hearty steps, he walked this earth with us. Kindness and service were his badge of virtue. Unselfishly he offered his time and energies to his family, friends and neighbors, always striving to demonstrate and strengthen the quality of life for his community. At the sound of the clarion call, the angels summoned him. Surely, he will sit at the side of God where all angels dwell.
Mr. Salmon was also preceded in death by his brother and sister, (twins), Joan Alethea and John Salmon 1949, and his son, Harold John “Harreljon” Salmon III, 2014.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Hermenia; loving sister, Irene Mays, New York; grandchildren, Christion, Kristofer and Sterlen; godchild, Nikiesha Hanson; favored niece, Naomi Sinclair, her husband Locksley and a host of relatives and friends.
Arrangements made by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services.
A memorial celebration will be announced later. Online condolences may be made at maysm9095@gmail.com, naomisinclair1@yahoo.com.
