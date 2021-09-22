Gary Scott Ivester, 50, passed away with COVID-19 on Sept. 13 at WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh.
Scott was born May 5, 1971, in Toccoa, Ga., to the late Stephens Gary Ivester and Carolyn Pruitt Canady of Carnesville, Ga. Grandparents were Stephens Odis and Mildred Cheek Ivester, and Aubrey and Winnie Crump Pruitt.
In addition to Toccoa and Carnesville, Ga., he has lived in Charleston, S.C., Yanceyville, and was currently residing in his 1850 Greek Revival home in the historic district of Warrenton. Scott was talented in renovating homes. He had successfully renovated several, but was most proud of renovating his Warrenton historical home that he shared with his life partner, Roger Powell, beloved dogs, Jake and Ginger, and his cats.
Scott attended Franklin County High School in Carnesville, Ga., and Anne Arundel College in Arnold, Md. He was always creative and artistic. As a teen, he began decorating ice cream cakes at Dairy Queen and moved into the art of cake decorating. Throughout his career, he designed cakes for not only friends and family, but also for a number of celebrities and The White House.
He was a Senior Technical Sales and Service Representative with HR Brill/CSM Bakery Solutions of Atlanta, Ga., traveling numerous states to perform his job. During the 29 years with Brill, Scott’s work ethic and sense of humor allowed him to make many friends at numerous stores where he trained employees and at food shows, where he marketed his company’s products.
Other survivors include his sister, Christy Ivester Kearney of Severna Park, Md., and her children, Emma, Erin, and Sean, to whom he was known as their “Uncle Bubbles;” sister, Jodie Crome of Savannah, Ga.; brothers, Alex and Jackie Ivester, and nephew, Nate (Jackie’s son), all of Toccoa; and a number of aunts and cousins who loved spending time with their “Scotty.”
A memorial service will be announced later. Arrangements by Bryan-Lee Funeral Home, Raleigh. Online condolences may be made at www.bryan-leefuneralhome.com.
