Clara Marie Hawkins, 82, died on Monday, Oct. 12. A funeral service was conducted at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services in Warrenton by the Rev. Carson F. Jones, Jr. Burial followed in the Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Clara was born Sept. 6, 1938, the oldest child of Roxie Alive Davis and the late Wortham Davis, Sr.
Clara was a lifetime member of Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church. She graduated from Warren County Training School in Wise and attended Fayetteville State University, majoring in teaching.
On Dec. 25, 1960, she married Clemon Hawkins, Sr.
Clara was preceded in death by her father, Wortham Davis, Sr.; a baby boy, Alpues Lee; one sister, Mary Jean Gillispie; one brother, Lonnie Davis; and nephews, Earnest Jr., Jason and Gary.
She leaves to cherish her memories: her devoted husband of 60 years, Clemon Hawkins, Sr. of the home; her precious mother, Roxie Alice Davis of Warrenton; one daughter, Alice Alston (Deacon Charles) of Warrenton; two sons, Clemon Hawkins, Jr. (Lisa) of Durham and Stanley Hawkins (Nicky) of Franklinton; seven grandchildren, Jamar, ClemonLouis, Jamel (Newlyn), Kimberly (Alando), Kermaine, Kavonte and Brandon; 10 great-grandchildren, Alajah, Alliah, Aiden, Ayanna, Anaiah, Nyzir, K’Nyla, Jayme, Jamel and Ja’saih; five brothers, Wortham Davis (Patricia) of Warrenton, John Henry Davis (Annette) of Lamar, S.C., Rockafello Davis (Betty) of Gastonia, Andrew Davis (Ann) of Warrenton and Eddie Davis (Elizabeth) of Clifton, N.J.; three sisters, Mildred Strange (Charles) of Eden, Patsy Green (Calvin) of Paterson, N.J. and Barbara Green (Kenneth, Sr.) of Paterson, N.J.; one sister-in-law, Audrey Davis; one brother-in-law, Ernest Gillispie; one uncle, Freddie Alston; one aunt, Sarah Alston; one godson, Lee Terry; three special friends, Sequence Williams Davis, Alma Walton and Carrie Robinson; a special nurse and caregiver, Mike; other relatives and friends.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
