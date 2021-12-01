Joseph Labonn Stanberry, “The Heart Man,” 60, departed this life on Friday, Nov. 19, at Kerr Lake Nursing Home in Henderson. Graveside services were conducted at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, at Hawkins Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Franklinton with Pastor Terry Yancey officiating.
Mr. Stanberry was born Aug. 16, 1961, in Newark, N.J. He had many gifts from the Lord; playing the drums was one of them. He played with several singing groups, including The Souls of Calvary, The Clifton Brothers and others.
Joseph had a great big heart for God’s people and shared it everywhere he went. Joe’s ministry was passing out hearts that he cut, colored and wrote God’s word on.
Joseph was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy A. Stanberry, and his father, Fredrick D. Stanberry. He is survived by his siblings, Michael D. Stanberry (Natasha) of the home, Valerie E. Stanberry of Raleigh, Jerome L. Stanberry of Chesterfield, Va., and Lyndon B. Stanberry (Morena) of Franklinton; six nieces; five nephews; two great-nieces; one great-great-niece; five great-nephews; one aunt, Karen Jones; one uncle, Earley Rodwel; three special cousins, Theresa Mann, Charlie Hayes and Carol Autry; and a host of other cousins and relatives.
Arrangements were by Richardson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.