Cynthia “Faye” Tuck Champion, 57, gained her heavenly home and eternal rest on Monday, March 1, at her residence. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7, at New Providence Christian Missionary Baptist Church, Norlina, by Pastor Kathard Marks, officiating, eulogist.
Cynthia, the daughter of the late Selma and Curley Tuck, Jr., was born June 18, 1963 in Warren County.
She received her formal education in the Warren County public schools, and was a proud member of the 1981 graduating class of John Graham High School.
At an early age, Cynthia confessed Christ as her savior and joined Cooks Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, and later became a member of Providence Christian Church. She served as president of the Young Women Ministry, member of the Ushers Ministry and member of the choir.
Cynthia was employed with Murdoch Development Center and Learning Services.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Kalvin Alston, Sr. and John “Slim” Alston; and one sister, Deborah “Dohicky” Alston.
Her memories will be cherished forever by: three loving sons, Derrick Tuck, Derrious Tuck, Sr. (Jatera) and Damon Tuck (Whitney), all of Raleigh; five grandchildren, Azaria Tuck, Derrious Tuck, Jr., Destiny Tuck, Kingley Tuck and son-t-be, Trinity Tuck; three brothers, Curley Tuck III (Shirley) of Hinesville, Ga., Charles Tuck of Henderson and Daniel Jackson of Durham; one sister-in-law, Pamela Alston of Henderson; three aunts, Bernice Kersey and Elizabeth Braxton, both of Norlina, and Alice Parks of Warrenton; three uncles, Willie Alston and Willie Alexander, both of Norlina, and Clarence Williams of Richmond, Va.; three special friends/sisters, Diane Williams, Kesha Alston and Elizabeth Brame; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, co-workers and friends.
Nephews and friends served as pallbearers, and nieces and friends served as floral bearers.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralservicesinc.com.
